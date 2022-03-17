   
   Сьогодні: четвер, 17/03/2022
Зеленський: Російські війська – постачальник зброї для захисту України...
 >>> 
Якби застосованих санкцій проти РФ було достатньо, то війни б уже не було – Зеленський...
 >>> 
День єднання: Зеленський заявив, що українців об'єднує бажання жити в мирі...
 >>> 
Андрій Москаленко: рішення стосовно Яворова потребує багато часуЖиття Кучми вартує 1 млрд. доларів (ВІДЕО)
 Андрій Москаленко: рішення стосовно Яворова потребує багато часу
 Життя Кучми вартує 1 млрд. доларів (ВІДЕО)
Андрій Москаленко: рішення стосовно Яворова потребує багато часуВідеотрансляція з Василем Гораном
 Андрій Москаленко: рішення стосовно Яворова потребує багато часу
 Відеотрансляція з Василем Гораном
   КриміналКримінал
Організатора незаконного переправлення осіб затримали прикордонники на Закарпатті...
16-03-2022, 14:49  >>> 
До 7 років за ґратами засуджено мешканця Самбірщини за смерть батька...
08-02-2022, 17:27  >>> 
Довічне позбавлення волі за подвійне вбивство – мешканцю Стрийщини винесено вирок...
04-02-2022, 19:09  >>> 
   Здоров'яЗдоров
Медиків Львівщини ознайомлять з роботою іноземних лікарів у польовому госпіталі...
17-03-2022, 10:25  >>> 
Понад 70 онкохворих дітей відправлено до Польщі – Західноукраїнський спеціалізований дитячий медичний центр...
09-03-2022, 13:47  >>> 
Росія перша у світі за приростом COVID-хворих...
22-02-2022, 09:22  >>> 

More than 800 journalists from all over the world now work in Lviv

Суспільство | 17-03-2022, 10:16    
The largest number of journalists was from France (14% of the total), Italy (7%), Poland (6%), USA (6%), Spain (6%), Great Britain (4%), Canada (3%), Portugal (3%), and, of course, Ukraine (11%). Other countries included media from Japan, China, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, India and others.

The Lviv International Media Center began its work on the 18th of February, before the start of a full-scale Russian war and attack on Ukraine.

The center has become the main platform for foreign media on the basis of the Lviv Tourist Office at 20 Ruska St.

On the 14th of March, Lviv International Media Center became Ukraine Media Center and relocated to a much larger location at 32 Rynok Sq.

This is a joint project of the city and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ukraine Media Center's mission is to help the media cover Putin's war against the Ukrainians.

Here, Ukrainian and foreign journalists can get information about the situation in Ukraine, directly from government officials, mayors and public sector representatives.

Briefings and press conferences take place live offline and online.

Under any circumstances, journalists, who are directly in the Media Center can personally ask questions to the speakers.

In addition, members of the media can work in specially equipped work areas, record interviews and make live broadcasts.

You can follow the work of the Ukrainian Media Center, the latest news and updates here:

Website: mediacenter.org.ua

Telegram channel: t.me/lvivmediacenter

Twitter: twitter.com/CenterUkraine

Facebook: facebook.com/UkraineMediaCenter/

YouTube Streams: https://bit.ly/37tPlKl

The press center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 32 Rynok Sq.
«Брате мій, вставай!»: Tabakov у новій пісні звернувся до героїчного народу України...
17-03-2022, 10:27  >>> 
Тимчасово переселені особи отримують повноцінне лікування у медичних закладах Львівщини...
17-03-2022, 10:26  >>> 
More than 800 journalists from all over the world now work in Lviv...
17-03-2022, 10:16  >>> 
Жодної нової книги Ернеста Гемінґвея російською: Hemingway Trust розірвали співпрацю з російськими видавцями...
16-03-2022, 15:19  >>> 
У Львові розпочав діяльність центр видачі одягу і взуття гуманітарного штабу...
16-03-2022, 14:41  >>> 
15 ухилянтів затримали впродовж минулої доби прикордонники Мукачівського загону...
16-03-2022, 14:41  >>> 
Кібербезпека в умовах війни: як встояти на інформаційному фронті...
16-03-2022, 14:38  >>> 
   АктуальноАктуально
Рятувальники виокремили головні правила, якими слід керуватися при небезпеці обстрілів будинку...
17-03-2022, 10:34  >>> 
«Литва – одна з перших країн ЄС, яка підтримала всі наші безпекові ініціативи», – Андрій Садовий...
17-03-2022, 10:27  >>> 
Регіони: гарячі точки України вночі зазнали ударів з артилерії та з повітря...
17-03-2022, 10:24  >>> 
   ПолітикаПолітика
Є ідея зміцнення оборони Миколаєва – Кім...
15-03-2022, 10:15  >>> 
Пентагон: Росіяни запустили по Україні понад 900 ракет...
15-03-2022, 10:06  >>> 
Зеленський подякував росіянці з плакатом “Ні війні” в ефірі російського каналу...
15-03-2022, 02:43  >>> 
   Діловий світДіловий світ
Росіяни знайшли спосіб обійти заборону на користування Visa і Mastercard...
17-03-2022, 10:22  >>> 
Іспанія арештувала суперяхту російського олігарха Чемезова – ЗМІ...
15-03-2022, 10:57  >>> 
УЗ починає націоналізацію російських вагонів, які знаходиться в Україні...
15-03-2022, 10:08  >>> 
   СуспільствоСуспільство
«Брате мій, вставай!»: Tabakov у новій пісні звернувся до героїчного народу України...
17-03-2022, 10:27  >>> 
Тимчасово переселені особи отримують повноцінне лікування у медичних закладах Львівщини...
17-03-2022, 10:26  >>> 
More than 800 journalists from all over the world now work in Lviv...
17-03-2022, 10:16  >>> 
   ВладаВлада
Уряд України перезавантажує «гарячу лінію» для оперативного збору запитів з гуманітарних питань...
02-03-2022, 12:38  >>> 
"Нормандські радники" не ухвалили жодного документу — перемовини тривали понад 8 годин...
11-02-2022, 07:25  >>> 
Підсанкційний Медведчук продовжив реконструкцію свого палацу – "Схеми"...
12-11-2021, 07:31  >>> 
   КультураКультура
159 нобелівських лауреатів підписали лист на підтримку України...
02-03-2022, 02:46  >>> 
Помер український режисер Геннадій Тарасуль...
09-02-2022, 07:41  >>> 
МОН скасувало наказ про перевибори у Могилянці...
04-02-2022, 01:51  >>> 

 
   Фоторепортаж

Важливий етап злагодження 80-ї бригади

10:34 Рятувальники виокремили головні правила, якими слід керуватися при небезпеці обстрілів будинку
10:34 «Охматдит» отримав гуманітарну допомогу від благодійників
10:33 У Львові заблокували роботу магазину, який продавав алкоголь
10:31 Львівські комунальні підприємства допомагають нашим захисникам
10:29 У Львові провели музичну акцію «Єднаймося мільйони»
10:27 «Литва – одна з перших країн ЄС, яка підтримала всі наші безпекові ініціативи», – Андрій Садовий
10:27 «Брате мій, вставай!»: Tabakov у новій пісні звернувся до героїчного народу України
10:26 Тимчасово переселені особи отримують повноцінне лікування у медичних закладах Львівщини
10:25 Медиків Львівщини ознайомлять з роботою іноземних лікарів у польовому госпіталі
10:24 Регіони: гарячі точки України вночі зазнали ударів з артилерії та з повітря

Оподаткування подарункових сертифікатів фізичним особам...
10-03-2021, 10:31  >>> 
Львівська обласна рада проситиме надати капелі «Трембіта» статус національного колективу...
03-02-2021, 15:32  >>> 
Анонс...
29-01-2021, 16:37  >>> 
