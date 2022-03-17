More than 800 journalists from all over the world now work in Lviv Суспільство | 17-03-2022, 10:16 0 89 The largest number of journalists was from France (14% of the total), Italy (7%), Poland (6%), USA (6%), Spain (6%), Great Britain (4%), Canada (3%), Portugal (3%), and, of course, Ukraine (11%). Other countries included media from Japan, China, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Argentina, India and others.



The Lviv International Media Center began its work on the 18th of February, before the start of a full-scale Russian war and attack on Ukraine.



The center has become the main platform for foreign media on the basis of the Lviv Tourist Office at 20 Ruska St.



On the 14th of March, Lviv International Media Center became Ukraine Media Center and relocated to a much larger location at 32 Rynok Sq.



This is a joint project of the city and the Office of the President of Ukraine.



Ukraine Media Center's mission is to help the media cover Putin's war against the Ukrainians.



Here, Ukrainian and foreign journalists can get information about the situation in Ukraine, directly from government officials, mayors and public sector representatives.



Briefings and press conferences take place live offline and online.



Under any circumstances, journalists, who are directly in the Media Center can personally ask questions to the speakers.



In addition, members of the media can work in specially equipped work areas, record interviews and make live broadcasts.



You can follow the work of the Ukrainian Media Center, the latest news and updates here:



Website: mediacenter.org.ua



Telegram channel: t.me/lvivmediacenter



Twitter: twitter.com/CenterUkraine



Facebook: facebook.com/UkraineMediaCenter/



YouTube Streams: https://bit.ly/37tPlKl



The press center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 32 Rynok Sq.

